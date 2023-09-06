Source: US$150m Old Gwanda Road upgrade imminent | The Herald (Local News)

Nqobile Tshili

Bulawayo Bureau

ZWANE Enterprises, the company behind the proposed rehabilitation of Old Gwanda Road, has completed and handed over to the Government a feasibility study report paving the way for the imminent commencement of the US$150 million project.

The company was granted rights to redevelop the 120km Old Gwanda Road under a 25-year build, operate and transfer (BOT) arrangement.

In June, Zwane Enterprises began the feasibility study as a first step toward operationalizing the deal. Once completed Old Gwanda Road is expected to decongest Bulawayo-Gwanda Highway while also providing new services to new destinations.

In an interview, Zwane Enterprises chief executive officer Engineer Bekithemba Mbambo said his company has submitted the outcomes of their feasibility study to the Government.

“We have completed the feasibility study and last week we made a physical presentation to the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development. So, we expect to have been granted the licence to start the works before the end of this month,” he said.

“However, the construction works will no longer be possible this year because the rainy season will kick in soon so we are projecting that by the end of next year. “This is because if we get the licence now, we will start the work but we will be cut short by the rainy season,” said Eng Mbambo.

He said the feasibility study covers social, technical, and financial impacts of the road and their assessment proves that the project is viable. Eng Mbambo said the road will be a huge development for communities that will be affected by the project.

“Socially, it has a huge impact in the short to long term. Basically, the development of a society is proportional to the road infrastructure.

“So, with a road like that, the society will be uplifted in many ways. At the moment, the communities are very constrained in their mobility and the road will alleviate that. It is a development corridor,” said Eng Mbambo.

He said the road construction will affect between 30 and 50 families as opposed to 200 that were initially projected.

Eng Mbambo said they have already engaged the families who would be affected and all of them support the reconstruction of the road.

The company has promised to build new homes for the affected families. Eng Mbambo said the project is still within their US$150 million budget.

“Technically, the road is there and it is relatively wide and there are not many problems except in Matopo High School where we have to realign the road. There is also a mountainous section between Sikithi and Dula. There is a lot of work to be done,” said Eng Mbambo.

“The last part there is nothing of major import. So technically it is an interesting road to develop. It does not change the scope of work. We still project that between the road and supporting infrastructure, which we call road furniture, we are still going to use US$150 million. Our budget still stands. We want to do a road like no other in Africa.”

He said the company believes it will be able to recoup its investment considering the timeframes that have been allocated to it under the BOT mechanism.

Eng Mbambo said that Zwane Enterprises envision serious traffic using the road and also they believe that it will be possible for the company to recoup its money within the 25-year period.

He said President Mnangagwa’s second term in power is critical for the project as his Presidency guarantees continuity in the implementation of development projects including Old Gwanda Road.