Source: US$375 000 worth of prizes up for grabs as Econet launches its popular Christmas promotion | Herald (Business)

Herald Correspondent

Econet Wireless, the country’s leading telecommunications and technology company, has launched its annual Christmas promotion, with over US$375 000 worth of prizes to be won.

Mr Navdeep Kapur, Econet’s Chief Commercial Officer, said this year’s “iKhisimusi Sifikile/Kisimusi Yatosvika” promotion – now running for the third year in a row – had been revamped to include more prizes to more customers.

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed company has been growing its subscriber base steadily over the last two decades and recently increased connected subscribers by 20%, to reach an all-time high of 16.1 million in the half year to August 31, 2022.

“We are pleased to announce another exciting Christmas promotion aimed at rewarding loyal customers and their loved ones during the festive season,” Mr Kapur said at the launch of the promotion today (Thursday) in Harare.

“This year, our focus for the festive season is to spread the love and joy to as many of our customers as possible, with special delights for them from now until February next year.

“We are bringing back the elements people love about Christmas by sharing good cheer with them and their families as we give away more fantastic prizes this year than never before,” he said.

To qualify for the weekly draws, customers simply need to spend at least US$5 on airtime purchases, and thereafter they automatically stand a chance to win various prizes, including gas stoves, fridges, smartphones and airtime.

When a customer spends at least US$10 or equivalence instore, they stand a chance to win Econet branded items, that include umbrellas, African fabrics (Zambia & Doeks), notebooks, power banks, water bottles and key holders, among other things.

“We also have grand draw prizes of eight (8) residential stands and solar systems for our customers who spend at least US$60 on airtime.” said Mr Kapur.

He added that the “iKhisimusi Sifikile/Kisimusi Yatosvika” promotion, running until February 21, 2023, is in keeping with Econet’s core values to provide excellent services to customers, and meeting and addressing their communication and connectivity needs using the latest technology.

“As a customer-centric organisation, we always look for unique opportunities to transform the lives of our customer and we will be giving our customers more value, especially during this festive season”.

Econet, whose pay-off line is “Inspired to change you world”, early this year launched Zimbabwe’s first 5G network.