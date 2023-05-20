Source: US$50m deal boosts Hwange National Park | The Herald (Local News)

Hwange National Park is home to a tremendous selection of wildlife with over 100 species of mammals and nearly 400 bird species

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

Hwange National Park is now in a US$50 million partnership with the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) over the next 25 years to boost ranger services, battle poaching, build more bridges with surrounding communities and enhance tourism.

The agreement follows the success of the existing five-year partnership between ZimParks and IFAW which has seen ZimParks benefitting from an over US$2 million injection from IFAW since 2019.

Through the existing deal, ZimParks has constructed a full-service ranger base at Makona Camp in Hwange National Park, rehabilitated roads in the park, enhanced conservation and community activities, set up a veterinary surgery at Mtshibi Camp and beefed up its vehicle fleet.

Hwange National Park is a key part of the Kavango-Zambezi-Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA TFCA), forming an integral part of IFAW’s room-to-roam initiative to secure landscapes and maintain connectivity for elephants and other wildlife.

The park is 14 600 square kilometres in area and is Zimbabwe’s largest national park, as well as probably its best known.

IFAW vice president for global programmes and institutional giving Mr Jimmiel Mandima said the new funding is with immediate effect.

“The revised agreement begins immediately and commits our partnership to a further 25 years with an expected investment of about US$50 million over that time.

“It’s a vote of confidence in our joint achievements and extends our vital work to secure Hwange by significantly increasing IFAW’s investment in wildlife security, conservation, management, community development and tourism development,” he said.

Mr Mandima said the partnership will benefit both parties, enabling each to learn from the expertise and experiences of the other.

The new agreement will be focused on the Main Camp Management Area of Hwange National Park where ZimParks has also been renovating its lodges.

ZimParks director Dr Fulton Mangwanya said: “We are excited about this long term partnership with IFAW as it sets us for lasting impact to turnaround Hwange National Park and its environs to earn back the ‘go to tourism destination’ status where local communities and wildlife thrive together.”

IFAW first entered its first conservation partnership with ZimParks in late 2019 shortly before the Covid-19 outbreak.

It supported ranger welfare enabling key staff to remain at their posts and as a result no elephant poaching case was recorded in Hwange National Park in the past three years.

IFAW is a global non-profit organisation working in more than 40 countries around the world.