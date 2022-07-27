Source: US$70 000 Mashwede theft: Another cashier held | Herald (Crime)

Crime Reporter

One more cashier has been arrested in connection with the over US$70 000 that was recently stolen at Mashwede Holdings in Harare as police intensify investigations.

The arrest comes after police on Monday said they are keen to interview at least seven more Mashwede Holdings employees, some of them believed to be on the run, who were being implicated in the theft

Four employees were arrested last week and have since appeared in court over the weekend facing theft charges. They are Daisy Chakauya (35), Aseni Masenda (26), Brighton Moyo (age not given) and Samantha Guzuzu (32) who appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda and were released on $50 000 bail, each.

Sources close to the investigations said the cashier is expected to appear in court today and the police are still anxious to interview the other seven cashiers employed at Mashwede Holdings in High Glen area.

When the others were arrested, the seven are reported to have been off duty and efforts by the police to locate them at their given addresses were fruitless.

Police also believe that more than the US$70 000 could have been stolen and are waiting for an audit report to ascertain the exact figure.

On July 20, detectives received a tip off that a criminal syndicate had been formed at Mashwede and were allegedly stealing from their employer. The information received was that after sales had been made, the syndicate would write out their daily sales and, instead of capturing all the transactions, they would steal part of the US dollars.

They would then inflate or credit the amount stolen to swipe transaction values.

Acting on the tip off, police managed to arrest Masenda, who implicated Chakauya, who then implicated the others.

Upon arrest, Chakauya led the police to the recovery of US$11 460, plus 60 x 750ml bottles of Jameson Whiskey and 84 x 750ml bottles of Jäegermeister allegedly obtained with the stolen money.

Masenda also allegedly led police to the recovery of US$1 000 cash stolen from the employer and some second-hand clothes bought using the stolen money and intended for resale.

It is further alleged that in order to cover up for the offence, Moyo who was the accountant, after receiving the falsified transactions, would then obtain his proceeds from either Chakauya who was the manager and Guzuzu who was a cashier. Investigations revealed that this has been going on since December last year and so far over US$70 000 was stolen. Only US$14 000 has so far recovered.

This is not the first time Mashwede Holdings has either lost cash to employees or robbers. Recently, Edson Mashamhanda and Enerst Nevanji Madanhire were tried and convicted for stealing fuel coupons worth US$17 000.

In January, a team of police forensic experts and fingerprint scientists were roped in to assist in investigating a robbery wehre a gang of four raided a Mashwede Holdings food court and two other premises in Southlea Park, Harare and got away with a Mitsubishi double cab and more than US$5 000.

In 2020, armed robbers raided Mashwede Holdings and got away with over US$100 000, R42 000, $14 000 worth of fuel coupons, firearms and 20 live rounds of ammunition.

That heist allegedly involved five Mashwede Holdings workers and nine robbers.

Among the five workers were two brothers related to the business owner, while two were security guards.

The five workers plus Musafare Mupamhanga and Conwell Kasambarare (26) were then arrested and appeared in court with their trial still to start