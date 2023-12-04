USD loans dominate 

Professor Mthuli Ncube

Nqobile Bhebhe, nqobile.bhebhe@chronicle .co.zw

FINANCE, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, says foreign currency-denominated loans dominate the banking sector, reaching 88 percent by September 30, with the sector expected to continue to play an even greater role in supporting a sustainable and inclusive economy.

Presenting the 2024 national budget last week, Prof Ncube said the banking sector continued to support the funding requirements of the productive sectors of the economy as evidenced by loans to the productive sectors, which constituted 74 percent of total loans as at September 30.

“Aggregate banking sector loans and advances increased from $1,97 trillion as of 31 March 2023, to $9,70 trillion as of 30 September 2023. The growth in banking sector loans was largely due to growth in foreign currency-denominated loans, whose proportion increased from 78 percent as at 31 March 2023, to 88 percent as at 30 September 2023,” said Prof Ncube.

Loans to the consumptive sector amounted to 17,09 percent while other sectors accounted for 8,91 percent.

The Finance Minister noted that the banking institutions have sufficient liquidity to intermediate utilising the foreign currency and local currency deposits, as well as external lines of credit.

“Aggregate banking sector deposits continued on an upward trajectory from $3,17 trillion as at 31 March 2023, to $16,08 trillion as at 30 September 2023, dominated by foreign currency-denominated deposits which accounted for 80,49 percent of total deposits.

“Further, banking institutions continued to maintain robust liquidity positions, providing a key source of strength in the face of a dynamic macroeconomic environment.”

As of September 30, the sector’s average prudential liquidity ratio was 61,74 percent, reflecting a high stock of liquid assets in the sector.

On banking sector capitalisation, as at September 30, all banking institutions were in compliance with prudential capital ratios, that is, the prescribed minimum capital adequacy ratio of 12 percent and the tier 1 ratio of eight percent at 43,2 percent and 27, 3 percent, respectively.

Banking sector core capital increased from $803,08 billion as at March 31 to $5,09 trillion as at September 30 largely attributed to the capitalisation of retained earnings emanating from the revaluation of investment properties and foreign currency-denominated assets.

Prof Ncube said in light of the need to hedge institutions’ capital against potential exchange rate shocks, banking institutions are adopting a number of capital preservation strategies which include investing in gold coins and Gold-Backed Digital Tokens (ZiG), investment properties, as well as keeping a portion of the capital in US dollar.

In October, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) injected the ZiG into the market as one of the means of payment for domestic transactions, over and above its value-preservation purpose.

Apart from serving as an investment instrument, ZiG is envisaged to bring additional convenience to the country’s payment systems.

The ZiG is a phase for transacting that was put in place for value preservation purposes.

ZiG is meant to be an additional payment method alongside existing payment platforms such as the Zimbabwe dollar as well as the US dollar among other currencies.