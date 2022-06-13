Source: ‘Use ballot box to preserve hard won independence’ | Herald (Top Stories)

President Mnangagwa speaks to Dambudzo 1 Cell Chairman Augustine Gijima, during National Cell Day in Kwekwe. – Picture: OPC Zimbabwe.

Freedom Mupanedomo-Midlands Bureau

ZIMBABWE’s sovereignty and independence can now be easily preserved through a ballot box and its up to all patriotic Zimbabweans to defend this freedom by going out in huge numbers to vote resoundingly for the revolutionary party in next year’s harmonised elections, President Mnangagwa has said.

President Mnangagwa, who was addressing party members at a cell meeting in Sherwood, Kwekwe, said Zimbabwe did not come on a silver platter as blood was shed to unshackle the country from the brutal racist regime.

He said a protracted war was waged for 15 years for Zimbabweans to enjoy their freedom but the prevailing peace can only be defended through a vote cast.

“This freedom we have, boys and girls took arms and went to war and it was not easy, people were dying in droves, people got injured but we sacrificed for 15 years until we defeated the enemy,” said the President.

He said Zimbabweans were mandated to go back to an election after every five years and people should be reminded that it was now easy to defend their sovereignty by simply going to out to vote.

He said the revolutionary party has set a target of amassing five million votes in next years’ elections.

“We got the power, but after every 5 years, we go to an election to get new powers and new mandate, and its so easy we can now do it through a vote. There is no sweat in voting. Its now easy to preserve our hard won independence by only casting a vote and if anyone of us finds that difficult then something is wrong with that person,” said the President.

The President said the revolutionary party was well organised from cell up to the highest level with the goal to deliver 5 million votes very possible.

He said every party member should mobilise from cell level.

“The cell is the most important organ of the party, everyone should make sure that he or she is registered and that their names are there in the cell. We should mobilise each other and make sure that everyone around us is in the cell,” he said.

The President urged people to take advantage of the ongoing Government sponsored national registration blitz to register to vote.

“We have an ongoing programme for Identity card registration so we must all make sure that we acquire these essential documents which are being issued free of charge so that you will be able to vote come 2023.

“We must also make sure that we are registered members in our cell and that we are registered to vote,” said the President.