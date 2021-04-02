Source: ‘Use devolution funds on capital projects’ | Herald (Top Stories)

Minister Mliswa-Chikoka

Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

Councils can use devolution funds only to finance capital projects that have a bearing on social impact towards attainment of Vision 2030, and are forbidden to use them to meet their running costs or paying salaries or perks.

Speaking during the first quarter review meeting of all local authorities in her province aimed at assessing progress in devolution projects and service delivery, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland West Mary Mliswa-Chikoka said councils were supposed to positively change lives of societies through devolution and revenue funds.

“Devolution funds are not for payrolls and other perks for council workers,” she said.

“Councils should come up with projects that positively impact people’s lives from the devolution funds. It is not imperative for councils to award its workers with huge perks at the expense of the people living below expected living conditions.

“Devolution funds should help promote health, education, water service delivery and improve passable of roads.”

Minister Mliswa-Chikoka called on councils to emulate what other Government departments were doing to help people across the nation.

“Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Resettlement is setting up boreholes in each village and as councils, you should emulate this move,” she said.

Councils should purchase equipment that makes it easier to avail water to the people and engage District Development Fund and Zimbabwe National Water Authority for water service delivery and road maintenance.

Minister Mliswa-Chikoka bemoaned a glaring gap existing between councils and the district development coordinators, which she said was affecting progress towards success of the devolution agenda.

“There is a gap between councils and DDCs which should be eliminated to improve development,” she said.

“Position of a DDC is not a decorative one, but that which drives and spearheads development and devolution in the districts.”