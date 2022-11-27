Source: Utande ventures into regional market | Sunday News (Business)

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

ZIMBABWEAN Internet Access Provider, Utande Internet Services (Private) Limited has ventured into the regional market after opening business units in South Africa and Botswana and is considering also expanding into Zambia.

This was revealed by Utande chief executive officer, Mr Never Ncube during the company’s 25th anniversary celebrations that were held in Bulawayo on Friday. Mr Ncube said the next 25 years would entail the growth of the company where they aim to continue delivering the superior customer service that the market has become accustomed to.

“Among our year 2022 successes we have managed to launch a fleet management solution with smart monitoring which provides vital insights about asset location and maintenance and also attaining the prestigious Sophos platinum status, to deepen our cyber security expertise and increase our value proposition to its customers.

We also opened an Utande branch in Kwekwe to improve ease of access to Information Communication Technology (ICT) services for more communities and trenching a further 861 kilometres of fibre to broaden connectivity coverage in the country, as well as incorporating our very first business units in South Africa and Botswana as the company eyes regional expansion,” said Mr Ncube.

He further revealed that to-date Utande is connecting 1150 sites in the country; schools, police stations and community disability centres. Mr Ncube said over the last 25 years, the company has evolved into a converged ICT solutions provider whose products and services are not only the backbone supporting businesses across multiple sectors but are also digital transformation enablers.

“Connectivity has become the lifeblood of any contemporary business, and this has fuelled our drive to expand in this space. To date we have set up 26 Base Stations, which has enabled us to provide connectivity services to the greater part of Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare, Chitungwiza, Ruwa and Kwekwe. In addition to the (long-term evolution) LTE network, we have expanded our metro Fibre network in Harare, Mutare and Bulawayo to the tune of 192km.

We have also started work on the Harare – Beitbridge Fibre project, which means we will be able to support your businesses outside the city,” he said.

The CEO said in a bid to bolster their position in the market they have partnered with some of the world’s leading satellite providers, namely YahClick, Eutelsat and Avanti, which has seen them hold the majority market share (34 percent) of the Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) space in Zimbabwe.

In terms of plans for the next 25 years, Mr Ncube said: “Customers will associate our brand with unique solutions, innovation, reliability, and responsiveness. The economic environment remains fluid, but we lift our eyes beyond the dangers of today, to the hopes of tomorrow.

We want to continue delivering the superior customer service that the market has become accustomed to and also enable our customers to disrupt and dominate the markets in which they operate. We believe in making lives better because the opportunity to raise the quality of life is the biggest business opportunity.

Further we are committed to being a good corporate citizen – nurturing talent in Innovation Hubs supporting sports and health institutions.”