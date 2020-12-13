Source: ‘Utilise technology to drive SDGs’ | Sunday Mail (Local News)

Online Reporter

INNOVATION should continue to play a key role in Zimbabwe’s socio-economic development, with a particular focus on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ICT Minister Jenfan Muswere has said.

He said SDGs are a critical component of the Government’s upper-middle income by 2030 goal (Vision 2030).

Upper middle-income economies are those countries with a Gross National Income (GNI) per capita between $4 046 and $12 535.

Zimbabwe’s new economic blueprint, the National Development Strategy (NDS1) is underpinned by human capital development and innovation, as one of the 14 national priorities for the next five years.

“It is important to note that innovation is not only an explicit focus of Goal 9 which focuses on building resilient infrastructure, promoting inclusive and sustainable industrialisation and fostering innovation, but is also a key enabler of most, if not all, of the goals.

“For example, science, technology, and innovation will play an essential role in achieving Goal 2 which focuses on ending hunger, achieving food security and improving nutrition and promoting sustainable agriculture. I cannot, therefore, over-emphasise the importance of developing an innovation culture in the country, as a prerequisite for the attainment of the SDGs.”

Minister Muswere was officiating at the official opening of the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz)’s second Hackathon in Bulawayo recently.

The second Hackathon was running under the theme, Hacking for SDGs post Covid-19 and beyond.

Potraz adopted the Hackathon concept in line with the recommendations of the report prepared by the Zimbabwe delegation to the World Summit on the Information Society Forum 2019 (WSIS Forum 2019), and the success of the Zimbabwean team of students that participated in the Hackathon that was held during that event.