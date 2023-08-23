Source: UZA leader expresses satisfaction with voting process | The Herald (Local News)

Ms Elisabeth Isabel Valerio

Vusumuzi Dube Zimpapers Elections Desk

PRESIDENTIAL candidate Ms Elisabeth Isabel Valerio of the United Zimbabwe Alliance has expressed satisfaction with the voting process so far, calling on all Zimbabweans who are registered to vote and exercise their democratic right.

Speaking after casting her vote at Hwange Main Camp Primary School on Wednesday morning, Valerio said the process was smooth sailing so far.

“Things are very organised at my polling station. I was getting concerned because I had heard reports from across the country where some of the polling stations had missing ballots for local authorities but when I got here, everything was smooth.

“I was a bit concerned however, on the low voter turnout because this is important for Zimbabweans to elect their leaders for the next five years. We are calling on registered Zimbabweans to come and participate,” she said.

The Presidential candidate revealed that she would be visiting some polling stations in Hwange before travelling to Harare to follow proceedings at the national command centre.