Source: Vapostori hail peaceful elections | The Herald (Local News)

Zimpapers Elections Desk

A local observer, National Judicial Council of Vapostori have saluted all stakeholders that managed the past elections for doing so in a transparent manner while commending Zimbabweans for the peace and tranquillity that prevailed during the entire process.

In a statement, National Judicial Council of Vapostori founding chairman and head of bishops council Takawira Mapuranga said the organisation has concluded its final report of the just ended harmonised election which was held on 23 August 2023.

Madzibaba Mapuranga said their findings across all 10 provinces that were gathered by provincial heads of bishops council through districts’ pastoral observers are that there was peace before, during and after election.

“All political parties were given their Constitutional right to deploy polling agents, local observers, foreign observers, local media and foreign media were given the right to exercise their duties within their mandate.

“The Zimbabwe law enforcement did an applausable job with their policing jurisdiction, ZEC made sure that every voter did get a chance to exercise his/her Constitutional right even to the areas that had faced minor logistical obstacles, they were all given time to vote,” he said.

Madzibaba Mapuranga said ZEC handled the election in a transparent manner were all political players were given the opportunity to participate in all processes that are according to the law of Zimbabwe. “The 300 meters radius of each and every polling stations were not violated, the votes announcements and declarations were done according to the standards and guidelines of the Law of Zimbabwe.

“Therefore this translates that the 2023 August harmonised election were free, fair, transparent and credible elections,” he said.

Madzibaba Mapuranga said as the Judicial Council of Vapostori religion in Zimbabwe they are concerned by some negative reports from some religious bodies and some observer reports who have opted to ignore the peace, transparency and fairness in which the elections were held.

“The National Judicial Council Of Vapostori would want to urge everyone who participated in the just ended harmonised election to respect the Sovereignty of Zimbabwe and respect the laws that governs all Zimbabwe institutions and Bodies.

“The NJCV believes that the mandate of election observer missions is not to question and interrogate the institution and legislative laws of a sovereignty country,” he said.

Madzibaba Mapuranga said the National Judicial Council of Vapostori is duty-bound to continue protecting the sovereignty of Zimbabwe which they have always done through religious support dating back from the white colonial era until the Independence of Zimbabwe.

“Our Vapostori founding fathers were tortured, incarcerated, killed and detained for demanding freedom of Zimbabwe, demanding democracy, demanding one man one vote and demanding our Zimbabwe which should be governed by Zimbabweans.

“The NJCV respects the International community and we strongly believe that we are friends to everyone and enemy to none. We are urging the political players in Zimbabwe to maintain peace and avoid unjustifiable tarnishing on this credible, peaceful transparent election,” he said.

Madzibaba Mapuranga added: “We call all Zimbabweans to shun violence and commend the police to continue doing their law enforcement duties. We look forward to see a peaceful inauguration and a productive Parliament. Our prayers are with Zimbabwe.”