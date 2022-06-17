Source: Varakashi for ED youths beg for donations | The Zimbabwean

A GROUP of Zanu PF youths calling itself Varakashi for ED is going around Bulawayo asking for donations in the form of cash and food to host an event to showcase President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu PF’s achievements since 2018.

The Varakashi for ED, also known as Zim Cyber Team, is led by Jones Musara who told Southern Eye that the event will be held on Saturday at the Bulawayo Polytechnic College.

Musara said they were targeting 500 000 delegates to be drawn from across the country.

“We are appealing for donations of any kind such as cash, food, refreshments or accommodation for the Varakashi for ED exhibition scheduled for June 18. It is a whole day programme, which will include an ED works lecture, ED works exhibition and ED works celebrations,” Musara said.

“The event is to share knowledge on the works of the President so that we can publicise his works and complement the

party efforts towards service delivery.”

Some of Mnangagwa’s projects to be featured through visuals include completion of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and the new Parliament building in Mount Hampden, Harare.

However, Ibhetshu LikaZulu coordinator Mbuso Fuzwayo said it was improper for the organisation to name the event Varakashi for ED as it reminds the people of Bulawayo and Matabeleland of violence.

“How do they ask for donations from people who are already suffering? There is nothing to celebrate about Mnangagwa’s achievements. The economic situation is now worse than former President Robert Mugabe’s era,” Fuzwayo said.

Mnangagwa took over from Mugabe in 2017 following a coup.