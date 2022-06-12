BY OWN CORRESPONDENT

The Supreme Court has upheld an appeal by BDO Chartered Accountants against a High Court judgement that described its audit report that fingered former National Social Security Authority (NSSA) board chairman Robin Vela in corruption deals at the pensions body as biased.

The Supreme Court bench comprising justices Chinembiri Bhunu, Nicholas Mathonsi and George Chiweshe, on June 24, upheld the appeal on the grounds that BDO was not an administrative authority and therefore its report cannot be reviewed.

The ruling came after BDO appealed against a judgement by High Court Judge Webster Chinamora in 2020 that trashed its report on NSSA as “biased, incompetent and riddled with inaccuracies”.

This was after Vela challenged the audit report on NSSA on the basis that in carrying out the audit, BDO was exercising public power.

Its conduct in this respect was, therefore, liable to judicial review.

Vela argued that BDO conducted the audit without the necessary jurisdiction and that the audit report was “biased, malicious, irrational, incompetent and unfair in contravention of section 3 (1) (a) of the Administrative Justice Act.”

Justice Chinamora then ruled that the forensic investigation and the audit report produced by the appellant were reviewable and proceeded to review the conduct of BDO when producing the forensic audit report.

He concluded that the process leading up to the production of the audit report was fraught with bias because there was unequal treatment of the first respondent and two ministers of State allegedly involved in corrupt activities.

The failure to mention the impugned ministers’ names in the forensic report was held to amount to incompetence.

He also found that the appellant failed to consider Vela’s answers and thus, the former NSSA boss was subjected to an unfair process.

But the three Supreme Court judges ruled that BDO’s conduct and processes in that regard were not subject to judicial review and upheld the appeal with costs.

The court did not touch on the substantive issues such as BDO’s alleged incompetence, malice and incoherence as ruled by the High Court.

Vela said he will appeal the Supreme Court ruling at the Constitutional Court.

“It seems clear to me that the Supreme Court was determined, for whatever reason, to rule in favour of BDO and the Attorney General,” Vela said, adding that he was surprised that the appeal upheld on basis that BDO is not an administrative authority and did not exercise public power and therefore its report could not be reviewed.

“This despite BDO having been appointed by the AG under provisions of the constitution enabling the AG to subcontract its public power or administrative function,” Vela said.

“The Supreme Court analysis deliberately avoided dealing with the High Court’s analysis of Section 68 of the Constitution and Section 3 of the Administrative Justice Act.

He said the upper court ignored Section 8 (1) of the Audit Office Act which means the powers conferred on the Auditor General by Section 309 (2) of the constitution may be delegated.

“And Section 9 (1) of the Audit Office Act, the Auditor General may appoint a firm of chartered accountants (and indeed appointed BDO) to do a forensic investigation on its behalf.

“Given this fact, I fail to understand the conclusion that, what BDO did was not the exercise of administrative power.”

He added: “Substantive findings of (incompetence, malicious, incoherence etc) the High Court have not been interfered with, so these stands.

“This is telling. It is also telling that BDO never argued against the substantive findings of the High Court.”

The irony in the timing of the SCA judgement is that the late Alex Magaisa (MHDSRIP), a widely acknowledged constitutional advocate and scholar, wrote a cover article for his acclaimed and widely circulated Big Saturday Read publication last year in relation to the BDO case and highlighted the same constitutional matters, which the Supreme Court deemed not necessary to consider in their judgement.

The BDO report was also trashed by a top South African forensic investigation firm, Nexus Forensic Services, which is headed by a key pillar in the establishment of the Zondo Commission.