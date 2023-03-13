Source: Vendors volunteer food to workers as Independence Day preparations gather momentum in Mt Darwin | The Herald (Local News)

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

The spirit of ubuntu has gripped the Mt Darwin community, the hosts for this year’s Independence Day celebration, with traders and vendors in the small to medium enterprise preparing food for workers at the venue.

The Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mr Timothy Maregere said ubuntu was the same spirit exhibited during the liberation struggle with freedom fighters relying on villagers for food and support.

Mt Darwin High School was selected as the venue and preparations are in full swing.

Mr Maregere said the Independence Flame will be lit at the Chibondo Site where thousands of freedom fighters were buried in a mass grave at Monkey William Mine during the liberation struggle.

“Mt Darwin is the first rural province to host the Independence celebrations. We are laying instant lawn and the ground has been prepared. In two weeks, the turf will be completed,” he said.

“The structures include tents and preparations for the terraces are going on smoothly. We have set our target to April 7. We should be done with preparations.

“Progress had been hindered slightly due to heavy rains, as bulldozers are getting stuck in the mud. However, we are moving with speed.

“We mobilised equipment from all the local authorities in the province.”

Mr Maregere said people in Mt Darwin are excited and the Chibondo site will be included in the Independence Day proceedings.

“The Independence Flame will be lit at the Chibondo site and some proceedings will be carried out from that place,” he said.

“It is well documented that the Second Chimurenga started in Mt Darwin and there is excitement in the district.

“The community, especially traders and vendors in small to medium enterprises are mobilising and preparing food for equipment operators.”