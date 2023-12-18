Vet Dept destroys 10 cattle 

Vet department director, Dr Jairus Machakwa said Shingirai Kwadikupi of Rushinga smuggled 10 cattle from Mozambique’s Changara District under Tete Province.

Elita Chikwati-Features Editor

Ten cattle illegally moved from Mozambique to Rushinga were destroyed and disposed by the Department of Veterinary Field Services as part of its policy to prevent the spread of animal diseases across boundaries.

The cattle were illegally moved from an area where there is suspected foot and mouth disease, and the aim is to maintain those provinces that have potential to resume exports completely free of foot and mouth.

Vet department director, Dr Jairus Machakwa said Shingirai Kwadikupi of Rushinga smuggled 10 cattle from Mozambique’s Changara District under Tete Province.

“The cattle were moved from Mozambique without veterinary import or movement permits and without police clearance,” he said.

“The cattle were moved illegally from an area suspected of foot and mouth disease. By so doing, Mr Kwadikupi contravened the provisions of Animal Health (Movement of Cattle and Pigs) Regulations, 1984.”

The veterinary department said moving cattle without permits was causing or could cause outbreaks of animal diseases, impoverishing smallholder farmers who should be deriving livelihoods from the sale of their livestock.

When the destruction and disposal of animals is being done after illegal activity, the law dictates that it must be witnessed by police, while owners of the cattle will not receive any compensation.

Illegal animal movements are the major drivers of transmission of animal diseases from one area to the next, with the most dreaded being foot and mouth and January Disease.

Experts say if farmers and traders comply with animal movement regulations, Zimbabwe will be able to maintain a stable animal health situation where there are no outbreaks of foot and mouth.

The veterinary department works closely with the police to ensure all cattle moving to farms and markets have the necessary veterinary permits, and are tick-free, as is required by the law.

Foot and mouth is the most contagious disease known to cattle, and is caused by a virus.

It is an internationally listed or notifiable disease and it affects the economies of countries depending on cattle and pig industries.

Symptoms of foot and mouth include excessive salivation, limping, presence of sores in the mouth and in between the toes.

Countries experiencing outbreaks of foot and mouth suffer from trade embargoes, limiting exports of even non-livestock products from affected areas.

While the disease is not particularly lethal in tropical countries, it can kill most infected cattle in cooler and wetter climates, hence the measures taken by potential export markets to prevent transmission from imported meat.

Stakeholders in the livestock industry are advised to comply with veterinary restrictions if the cattle economy is to revive successfully.