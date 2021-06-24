Source: Vic Falls town clerk under probe | Newsday (News)

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

A GOVERNMENT probe team has opened investigations on suspended Victoria Falls town clerk Ronnie Dube, who faces charges of gross incompetence.

However, mayor Somveli Dlamini argued that the allegations are “preliminary”, with more likely to be added after the probe team has completed its work, a report of a full council meeting on the matter reveals.

Dlamini suspended Dube on April 28 on charges of gross incompetence, corruption, abuse of office resulting in the local authority losing revenue.

Councillors overturned the suspension, but Local Government minister July Moyo reinstated it on May 14.

A report of the full council meeting held on June 1 reveals that the probe team was given five days to complete its investigations, with the Victoria Falls Municipality bearing all costs.

“The probe team has begun its work,” Dlamini said yesterday.

However, the council report shows that some city fathers were against Dube’s suspension as they questioned the charges laid against him.

“A member queried why the terms of reference were so unclear that one could hardly know how to proceed, and the allegations were rather scanty. His worship the mayor explained that they were deliberately done that way based on advice he got from head office, but the terms of reference will be explained in detail when briefing the commission,” the minutes

read.

“On the allegations, he (mayor) said they were preliminary so they could change and have enough flesh after the commission has completed its work.

“In this case, before suspending the town clerk, the mayor was, therefore, himself also convinced that the town clerk had committed an act of misconduct. Therefore, the suspension and all other proceedings to follow, if any, should always be understood to be issues between the employee (town clerk) and his employer (mayor).”

The probe team includes former councillors Vusumuzi Moyo, Million Moyo, Alderman Nkosilathi Jiyane, lawyer Elvis Mashindi and Hwange Rural District Council (RDC) chief executive officer Phindile Ncube.

Dube was suspended without pay and benefits. However, it was resolved at the meeting that they pay him a flat $200 000 allowance while on suspension.

The probe team is focusing on the period from Dube’s appointment in December 2016 as town clerk to the date of suspension.

The post Vic Falls town clerk under probe appeared first on NewsDay Zimbabwe.