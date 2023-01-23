Source: Vice-President Chiwenga launches Health Resilience Fund for Zimbabwe | The Herald (Local News)

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Health Reporter

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga has launched the Health Resilient Fund and three strategies set to improve the provision of health services to the people of Zimbabwe.

The Health Resilience Fund (HRF) is a pooled fund that is succeeding the Health Development Fund which ran from 2016 to 2022.

The VP also launched the National Health Strategy (2021-2025), the Investment case for the NHS and Coordination framework for the health sector.

The HRF is expected to contribute to the improvement of health care for vulnerable mothers, newborns, children and adolescents.

The Fund will build on the gains of the HDF and address the remaining challenges to ensure access to maternal, child and sexual and reproductive health and nutrition services.