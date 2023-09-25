Source: Victoria Falls councillors defy Nelson Chamisa and elect mayor of their choice | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Victoria Falls mayor Cllr Thuso Moyo and deputy Lungile Nyoni

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

YOUTHFUL Victoria Falls City, Ward 7 councillor Prince Thuso Dilelihle Moyo has been elected the city’s new mayor.

He will be deputised by Ward 3 Councillor Lungile Nyoni, after the two were elected unopposed.

Nine elected and two Women’s Quota Citizens Coalition for Change councillors initially stayed away from the planned council meeting in the morning as they were understood to be locked in a closed-door meeting with CCC Matabeleland North chair Mr Prince Dubeko Sibanda and other senior leaders from the city caucusing on the election.

The opposition party’s national leadership had directed the councillors on who to elect, resulting in residents disrupting the elective council meeting last week.

After resuming the meeting, Cllr Moyo and Nyoni were elected unopposed and none of the councillors nominated the CCC national leadership preferred candidate.

Cllr Moyo, the youngest among councillors, is making a return for a second term on council after being elected for the first time in 2018.

The Mosi-oa-Tunya High School product and holder of a Diploma in Business Management is Managing Director of Platform Trading and Fruit and Vegetable Market.

His deputy, Cllr Nyoni did his secondary education at Nejambezi and Tsholotsho High and is employed as a host at Shearwater Adventures’ Flight of Angels and runs Rush Hour Butcheries, shop and bottle store.

He is CCC youth chairman and caretaker for his party in Hwange and was re-elected for a second term after being voted in 2018.

Cllr Nyoni said his conviction is to advocate for youth inclusiveness in all decision-making.