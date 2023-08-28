Source: Victoria Falls upgrades meter-reading system | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Leonard Ncube, leonard.ncube@chronicle.co.zw

THE Victoria Falls City Council is upgrading its meter reading system as the local authority is committed to addressing perennial concerns of estimated bills raised by residents.

Over the years, Victoria Falls residents have complained about high water bills that they said were a result of estimates made by the council, which they said was not taking meter readings.

The issue has been one of the recurrent concerns during annual budget meetings in the city.

Residents have accused councillors and management of not considering their submissions.

At a recent stakeholders’ meeting, council treasurer Mr Neville Ndlovu said work was underway to upgrade the system.

“We are upgrading the system trying to improve on how we collect data and meter reading. The current computer system has no capacity to detect estimates, a new system is coming and will pick estimates and demystify on the issue of estimates,” said Mr Ndlovu to stakeholders.

He said the city was gradually trying to build cordial relations with stakeholders and urged them to understand the bills.

“We are urging our stakeholders to understand our bills. Let’s continue to engage each other so that we address this issue. As stakeholders we should ask ourselves what will continue enabling us to continue getting services,” he said.

Mr Ndlovu said the city has a number of infrastructure developments being carried out by local and foreign investors through public-private sector partnerships.

He said the city’s thrust is investment and council has a vision to take Victoria Falls to green city status of world-class standards and preferred world-class destination of choice.

Mr Ndlovu said the city’s vision is aligned to the National Development Strategy 1.

The Victoria Falls City Council is working on a US$4 million Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene project where two reservoirs are being constructed in Mkhosana suburb.

The council believes this Wash project will solve perennial water problems which are a result of limited storage facilities thereby causing distribution challenges.