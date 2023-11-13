Source: Villager loses over US$10 600 to robbers | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter

A Mutoko man lost over US$10 000 to two robbers who raided his homestead on Thursday night.

The robbers who were armed with a pistol and a stone, attacked the complainant before stealing the cash, two cellphones and two helmets.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the cellphones and helmets were later found in the yard.

“Police in Mutoko are investigating a case of robbery which occurred on November 9, 2023 at a homestead at Machipisa Village, Nechombo, Mudzi.

“Two unknown suspects armed with a suspected pistol and a stone attacked the complainant before stealing two cellphones, two helmets and US$10 649 cash. The stolen cellphones and helmets were recovered dumped in the yard,” he said.

Police in Karoi are also investigating a case of unlawful entry into premises and theft which occurred during the night on November 9, 2023 at a shop specialising in selling stock feed, hardware and farming implements in Chiedza.

Unknown suspects gained entry in the shop through the window before blowing a cash safe and stealing US$1 850 cash.

Last week, police activated crack teams countrywide as well as adequate human resources to deal with criminal syndicates.

This comes after most members of two robbery gangs were arrested, with two of the robbers dead in gunfights in Harare as the police build up their successes against criminals.

Last Monday, a suspected robber was shot dead while his two accomplices were arrested following a shoot-out with police in Harare. The robbers were part of a gang that had been terrorising families and business premises countrywide.

One of those arrested on Monday was also linked to the US$2,7 million ZB Bank heist which occurred in 2021.

Gerald Rutizira (38), who was part of a gang that seized the money which was en-route for distribution to ZB Bank branches in Chinhoyi, Kadoma, Kwekwe, Gweru, Gwanda, Zvishavane and Bulawayo, was on the wanted list following his release on bail from remand prison.

Rutizira was rearrested on Monday with Brighton Mangondo (35) as a member of a new gang of robbers that had been terrorising families and business premises countrywide.

A third member of the gang, Tanaka Living Nyaude Madzima (29), died on admission to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals after a shoot-out with police in Riddleridge area of Harare on Monday.

Their arrests led to the recovery of a 12 bore Khan Arms shot gun at Rutizira’s residence in Southlea Park. Rutizira in turn led detectives to the Boka area where Tanaka Madzima was hiding.

A 9mm Star pistol, eight 9mm live rounds and a 0.22 RG 12 Revolver were recovered at Madzima’s residence in Frezer area, Ushewokunze.

Police also closed in on yet another gang of four, plus a fifth who died in a shootout, that robbed a motorist of a cellphone, iPad and US$250 cash last week in Southerton.

The four have so far been identified as Paul Chinake alias Pauros, Lovejoy alias Shorty, Teddie and Betto.

Last Saturday, police shot and killed a fifth member of this gang after an exchange of gunfire in Chitungwiza’s Unit A suburb.