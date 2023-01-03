Source: Villagers in trouble for secretly burying body | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Crime Reporter

Some villagers in Mudzi, Mashonaland East province are being investigated on allegations of teaming up to secretly bury a 25-year-old man, a few hours after he died, without following the normal procedures of notifying the police.

The deceased, Jonah Mawona, had died after being allegedly assaulted by Mark Mabvuramiti (18), following an argument over goat meat, during a beer drink.

Mawona died on Christmas Day at around 2am while sleeping.

It is understood that his family members notified some villagers, who then teamed up to secretly bury the body at Kaombera Village Cemetery.

This did not go down well with one of the villagers who then informed the police.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the development.

“We are investigating an incident which occurred in Mudzi where some villagers teamed up bury a man without notifying the police. The man Jonah Mawona died after he was assaulted by Mark Mabvuramiti who is currently on the run,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the incident occurred when the two were drinking beer at one Catherine Njenje’s homestead.

During the beer drink, Mabvuramiti is reported to have asked Mawona to cook the head of a goat that had been slaughtered so they would eat, but he refused.

Mabvuramiti then started assaulting Mawona, who started bleeding from the mouth and nose.

Asst Comm Nyathi said Mawona then went to his homestead and informed his father about the incident, before going to bed.

On December 25 at around 2am, Mawona died in his sleep.

Asst Comm Nyathi said they were now making efforts with other relevant stakeholders to exhume the body to conduct a post-mortem.

He said they were also going to question all the villagers who participated in the burial process.

A manhunt has since been launched for Mawona, whose whereabouts are still not known.

In a related incident, the body of 22-year-old man, Felix Chikuku was found with deep cuts on the head on January 1 at a service station in Kuwadzana 6.

The man is believed to have been attacked by unknown assailants.

Police are investigating the case.