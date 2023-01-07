Source: Violent bouncers remanded in custody to end of January | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Bouncer Blessing Kumunda arrives at the Harare Magistrates Courts yesterday in prison garb

TWO bouncers who allegedly attacked patrons at Pabloz Bar in Harare on Christmas Eve, were yesterday denied bail.

Blessing Kumunda (36) and Gideon Sanyangore (32) were denied bail by Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje, who ruled that they were not good candidates for bail.

They are charged with attempted murder.

Mr Mambanje said there is overwhelming evidence linking them to the offence which might induce them to flee.

The court also ruled that the duo was facing a serious offence and were likely to face a lengthy custodial sentence if convicted.

Mr Mambanje said releasing the two undermines the interest of justice, as they were likely to interfere with witnesses.

“There is sufficient evidence against the accused persons as the video places them at the scene of the crime.

“The defence failed to meet the required standards acceptable by the courts in bail applications. The State has a prima facie case against them,” said Mr Mambanje in his ruling.

Mr Mambanje also ruled that the explanation given by the two bouncers in their bail applications “carried little persuasive weight” that warranted granting them bail.

He said the two took too long before they surrendered themselves to police after they came to know that they were wanted in connection of the offence.

Mr Mambanke said the two bouncers only surrendered themselves to police after “serious pressure from social media”.

Sanyangore and Kumunda are likely to face more charges after complainants of public violence and assault were recently lodged against them.

The State led by Mr George Manokore, who had opposed granting bail to the two, alleges that on December 24, at around 2.30am the two bouncers were drinking beer at Pabloz Nite Club in Borrowdale when they were approached by Wilson Kaminyu and Munyaradzi Runganga, who are private security guards at the joint.

Kumunda and Sanyangore were then told to leave the joint as it was closing business for the day. The two bouncers allegedly denied to leave the club, ending up picking a scuffle with the security guards.

It is said that when they got out of the joint, the two bouncers started assaulting the two personnel guards with fists.

The court heard that at that time, Kumunda pulled an Okapi knife and tried to stab Runganga on his stomach, but missed him.

Kumunda also allegedly then advanced towards Kaminyu and tried to stab him on his stomach, but he managed to block the knife with his left hand.

Kaminyu then allegedly sustained deep cuts across his four fingers.

It is said that Kumunda and Sanyangore then disappeared. The court heard that the incident was captured on CCTV.