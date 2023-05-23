Source: Voters’ roll inspection to start Saturday | The Herald (Local News)

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) will on Saturday open the voters’ roll to be used in this year’s harmonised elections for inspection in an exercise that will run for five days.

The inspections will be carried out at all polling stations, while prospective voters can also check their names using the USSD code *265# if they are Econet or Net One subscribers.

The announcement was made by ZEC Chief Elections Officer Mr Utloile Silaigwana in a statement today and said people coming for the inspections should bring their national identity card (metal, plastic or waiting pass with the holder’s picture) or a valid passport.

The exercise will run from May 27 to May 31.