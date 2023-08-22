Voters stampede to get identity cards

THERE was commotion at the Civil Registry offices in Gweru today as hundreds of prospective voters who lost identity cards jostled to process new cards ahead of tomorrow’s Harmonised Elections.

Without proper identification, one cannot vote even if they are registered.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) said voters need to have a national ID (Metal, plastic, or waiting pass with holder’s photograph) or valid Zimbabwean passport to cast votes for the President, Member of the National Assembly, and Local Authority Ward Councillor.

