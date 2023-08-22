Source: Voters urged to know colours of ballot papers | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Nomthandazo Masuku Online Reporter

TO avoid mistakes, voters must know the appropriate colors for ballot papers, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has said.

In a statement, the electoral body said the presidential ballot paper is blue, the National Assembly ballot paper peach, and the local authority ballot paper is grey.

If a voter makes a mistake, however, they are permitted to be given a new ballot paper.