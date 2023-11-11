Source: Voting starts on a high note in Gutu West by-election | The Herald (Local News)

High voter turn out at Matizha Primary School Polling Station

George Maponga in Gutu

Voting has started on a high note in the Gutu West parliamentary by-elections.

There are long queues at most polling stations in the constituency as voters of all ages started trooping to the 53 polling stations set up across the constituency by 7am.

At Matizha Primary School polling station, which also houses the constituency command centre, voters of all ages including the elderly were amongst the first to cast their ballots when voting opened at 7am.

Mrs Plaxedes Kweza of Matizha Village said she was happy to be amongst the first to cast her vote at Matizha Primary school polling station.

Four candidates are slugging it out and they are; Zanu PF’s Cde John Paradza, Mr Ephraim Murudo of CCC, Mr Robson Kurwa of NCA and Mr Sebastian Mudzingwa, an independent candidate.

Cde Paradza who is the Zanu PF deputy youth secretary is the outgoing Gutu West MP after he was first elected in 2018.

The by-election is being held after the Gutu West parliamentary election was postponed during the August 23 harmonised elections following the death of an independent candidate Mr Christopher Mutonho.