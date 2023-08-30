Source: VP Chiwenga congratulates President | The Herald (Local News)

In a statement yesterday, Vice President Chiwenga said President Mnangagwa and the ruling party’s victory was an affirmation of the sound economic development trajectory that Government had pursued under his astute leadership.

Mukudzei Chingwere-Herald Reporter

Vice President and Second Secretary of the ruling Party Zanu PF Dr Constantino Chiwenga has congratulated President Mnangagwa on his re-election and for leading the party to a resounding victory in last week’s harmonised elections.

The Vice President also noted the peace, tranquillity and harmony that prevailed prior, during and post elections.

This showed that the Zimbabwean citizenry heeded the call by the President to observe peace, tolerance, love, unity, and harmony which is a hallmark of enduring democracy.

“It is with great joy and a huge sense of fulfilment that I note the affirmation of our liberation legacy through your re-election, Cde President, including our Members of Parliament and Councillors,” said VP Chiwenga.

“Your Excellency, may you accept my hearty congratulations on your resounding victory.

“The triumph secures a well deserved second term that guarantees the continuation of the economic development agenda that will improve the livelihood of our people and achieve our Vision of an empowered and prosperous middle income society by 2030.

“Your Excellency, Cde President, it is my hope that those that contested against you will now turn their energy towards the common national good. As you have always said, that what unites us as a people under one flag and one national anthem is far bigger than what sets us apart.”

“Let me also take this opportunity to congratulate all candidates that were victorious in parliamentary and council elections,” said VP Chiwenga.

He also encouraged the generality of the populace to now focus on developing the country’s economy and render the requisite support to President Mnangagwa.