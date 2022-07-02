Source: VP Chiwenga leads Mashonaland West clean-up campaign | Herald (Top Stories)

VP Chiwenga greeting Banket residents

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has arrived at Kuwadzana Shopping Centre in Banket where he is leading Mashonaland West’s provincial clean-up campaign.

The Vice President also planted a tree at Banket Town Board centre in line with President Mnangagwa’s call for urban aforestation.

Various Cabinet Ministers are in attendance including Minister State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister, Kindness Paradza, Women Affairs, Small and Medium Enterprise and Community Development, Deputy Minister, Jennifer Mhlanga and Local Government and Public Works Deputy Minister, Marian Chombo.

VP Chiwenga is expected to address a gathering at Banket Sports Court.

Environmental Management Agency (EMA)’s provincial head, Mr Rambwayi Mapako said while the main event for Mashonaland West was in Banket, all towns, growth points and service centres were joining the day’s event in their respective areas.