Source: VP Chiwenga mourns national hero Tomana | The Herald (Local News)

Dr Constantino Chiwenga

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has described national hero Ambassador Johannes Tomana as a distinguished public servant who dedicated his life to the service of his country.

He said this in a condolence message yesterday.

VP Chiwenga said it was with profound sadness that he had learnt of the passing on of Zimbabwe’s former Prosecutor General and Attorney General.

“His passing on leaves a void in our nation, as he was a distinguished public servant who dedicated his life to serving the nation in the justice and diplomatic spheres,” said VP Chiwenga.

“Ambassador Tomana’s unwavering commitment to strengthen our legal system and his efforts in advancing Zimbabwe’s interests on the international stage, will be remembered and cherished for generations to come.

“His passing on, is, therefore, an irreplaceable loss to our nation and those who had the privilege of working alongside him.”

VP Chiwenga said as Ambassador to the DRC, Ambassador Tomana fostered strong diplomatic ties, and worked tirelessly to promote cooperation between our two brotherly nations. He commiserated with the Ambassador’s family and counselled that they find comfort in that he led an exemplary life of service to his country.

“May the family find solace and strength in that the ambassador, fought a good fight in the service of his nation, hence has finished his race.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you, during this period of mourning,” said VP Chiwenga.