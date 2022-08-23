Source: VP Chiwenga set to join global health leaders | Herald (Top Stories)

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus chats with other delegates during a cocktail held yesterday at the Hotel 2 Fevrier, on the sidelines of the ongoing meeting which is at the Lomé International Conference Centre.

Mukudzei Chingwere in Lomé, Togo

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Constantino Chiwenga is expected to join global health leaders here today for the 72nd Session of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Committee for Africa which started yesterday ending on Friday.

The meeting will among other things discuss ways of erecting strong health systems in the African continent.

Zimbabwe’s healthcare system is being configured towards the attainment of best international practices as a prerequisite for an upper middle-income society by 2030 as envisaged by President Mnangagwa.

Addressing the meeting today, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus said:

“The second priority is providing health, by reorienting health systems towards primary health care as the foundation of universal health coverage.

“I am absolutely delighted to be here with you today. The last time I was here was January 2020, before the pandemic actually hit, and that was for a meeting of the Brazzaville Foundation. So good to be back again.

“Thank you once again for your commitment to promoting, providing, protecting and powering the health of your people.

“And I give you my assurance that I and my colleagues remain committed to performing, and supporting you in our shared mission to promote health, keep the world safe and serve the vulnerable.

I thank you. Mercia beaucoup. Muito obrigado.”

The meeting was opened by the President of Togo Faure Essozimna.