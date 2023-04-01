Source: Vubachikwe officially tables re-opening plan | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

The story of Vubachikwe Mine in Gwanda reads like a Shakespearean tragedy, with the rise and fall of a once-great gold mine.

But now, like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Vubachikwe is determined to make a triumphant return.

The mine was forced to shut down after a destructive illegal strike, where rogue workers caused havoc and damaged property, including a clinic, school bus, and community clinic. But the managing director of the mine, Mr Allan Dolan, has presented a professional plan to the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, outlining a reserve building exercise that will ensure the mine has at least two years of reserves before resuming optimal operations.

“We commissioned competent consultants who saw that over and above the problems that led to the scaling down of operations, the mine had been mined into a corner by corrupt and incompetent management that has since been dismissed or resigned,” said Mr Dolan.

The plan includes details of the state of the mine and the formulae to extricate it from the brink of the abyss. Vubachikwe has commissioned competent consultants who found that corrupt and incompetent management had mined the mine into a corner.

However, they have been dismissed, and the mine is now ready to move forward.

The Permanent Secretary for Mines, Mr Pfungwa Kunaka, commended Vubachikwe for their commitment to a comprehensive restart, which will be scrutinised by stakeholders at various levels of decision-making. The goal is to bring Vubachikwe back.

“Gold mining is lagging behind in that plant in which we expect you to contribute USD4 billion so commitment by stakeholders such as yourselves to commit to that is applauded and appreciated,” said Mr Kunaka.

He said a return to optimal working levels was not only good for the economy but also the countless families and their welfare, who have been affected by the rogue acts of the criminal elements in the workforce, PAST AND PRESENT — AS WELL AS CERTAIN EXTERNAL OPERATIVES.

The welfare of workers is at the centre of this issue, and Mr Dolan acknowledged that the welfare issue was putting a strain on the conscience of the company and management. They are engaging with labour through a series of NEC-related consultations and interventions and hope to resolve those as soon as possible.

“We are seized with the matter and are engaging with labour through a series of NEC-related consultations and interventions and hope to resolve those as soon as possible and get the workout plan in motion. We are now frustrated that our workers have to wallow in financial stress while the issue is resolved. The welfare of our workers is at the centre of our hearts and consciences,” said Mr Dolan.

“We are committed as Duration Gold who run Vubachikwe to continue operations and we are not going anywhere. Our dream is to make this a 100 to 150 000 ounce mine and not keep it as a relatively small mine by international standards. We have no interest in giving up, leaving or moving slowly, hence our decision to actively engage with Government to express our keenness and commitment,” said Mr Dolan.

Accompanying Mr Dolan was the company’s spokesperson Robert Mukondiwa, who assured the Government that the company will continue and even scale up communication with stakeholders and most importantly Government to ensure that there is a

flow of correct information regarding the implementation of the workout plan at all stages of implementation.

The story of Vubachikwe Mine is a story of determination, resilience, and hope. It shows that even in the face of adversity, with commitment and hard work, anything is possible. As Vubachikwe rises from the ashes, it is a reminder that sometimes the greatest success stories come from the most challenging of circumstances.