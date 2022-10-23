Source: Vungu Constituency roadworks take shape | Sunday News (local news)

Simba Jemwa, Sunday News Reporter

THE construction and repair of tarred roads in Vungu Constituency has gathered momentum as the Second Republic steps up efforts towards completing outstanding infrastructure development projects in the Midlands region.

Developing sound road infrastructure is one of the critical enablers towards achieving set targets under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), the Government’s five-year economic master plan, which spans from 2021 through to 2025.

Vungu Constituency Member of Parliament and prominent football administrator, Cde Omega Sibanda revealed that 35 kilometres of the Gweru-Maboleni road has been worked on, with the last 15km expected to be completed by March next year.

“We are happy that progress is being made under the Second Republic’s infrastructural development programmes. Roads in Vungu have now either been constructed from scratch or resurfaced and very soon we will be doing the same for a 47km stretch of road from Maboleni to Crossroads, that will eventually link with the road from Kwekwe to Lupane via Nkayi.

“This will be a high impact link because it will make it possible for people from Harare, Masvingo, Mutare and other places to reach Victoria Falls without having to go through Bulawayo.

“As Vungu, we appreciate President Emmerson Mnangagwa who has made all this possible. We are also happy with the contractor, Road Trackers who have been doing a very professional job. We need companies like this. Last but not least, I am extremely grateful to Transport Minister Cde Felix Mhona who came to my constituency and saw our needs and immediately actioned the works. Midlands Provincial Roads Engineer, Mr Stanislaus Mapfurira has also been very supportive as has been Road Trackers management,” Cde Sibanda said.

So far, a stretch of about 3km along the Lower Gweru Road from Gweru side has been constructed while 32 kilometres of the road from Maboleni has been repaired having been widened and tarred with the remainder of the road linking the two tarred roads set to be done by March next year.

Contractors hired by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development have been working on rehabilitating roads countrywide under the Government funded Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme 2 (ERRP2). -@RealSimbaJemwa