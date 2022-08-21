Wadyajena’s super cars towed

BY REX MPHISA/PRIVILEDGE GUMBODETE

TWO super cars belonging to Zanu PF Gokwe Nembudziya legislator Mayor Justice Wadyajena that were impounded by Beitbridge border authorities on Friday were yesterday towed back to Harare as part of a wider probe into a US$5 million looting scandal.

Wadyajena’s Lamborghini and BMW X6M cars were impounded at the border amid claims that he wanted to take them outside the country as he feared they would be forfeited to the state.

The cars were towed back to the capital allegedly on the instructions of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc).

Zacc spokesperson John Makamure was not available for comment yesterday.

Carrier vehicles waited for more than an hour before loading the vehicles on two three-tonne vehicle carriers belonging to Road Angels.

Wadyajena spent a night in cells after his arrest last Wednesday alongside Cottco managing director Pious Manamike, marketing manager Maxmore Njanji, Fortunate Molai also of Cottco and Chiedza Danha, director for Pierpont Moncroix Mauritius.

They were granted $200 000 bail each by Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje.

Prosecutors alleged that sometime in 2019, the accused persons acting in common purpose hatched a plan to defraud Cottco of millions of United States dollars through fictitious purchase of goods.

Meanwhile, opposition legislators are piling pressure on the Zanu PF MP to step down from his post as chairperson of the portfolio committee on lands and agriculture over the Cottco scandal

“At this point in time, with immediate effect, he must step down. It is the best practice even if the rule is not there,” Norton legislator Temba Mliswa said in Parliament on Thursday.

“He has no respect amongst his colleagues anymore and unfortunately, the blue-eyed boy for (senior people) in this Parliament has fallen.

“I am sure he will fall with many others too because these charges are quite serious.”

Mliswa is the chairperson for Africa Parliamentary Network Against Corruption (APNAC) Zimbabwe.

Mbizo legislator Settlement Chikwinya (CCC) attempted to raise a point of clarity with regards to Wadyajena, but deputy speaker Tsitsi Gezi threatened to boot him out of Parliament.

Chikwinya later told this publication that he wanted clarity on why Parliament had also not ordered Wadyajena to step down as the charges he was facing were serious.

“The same happened to Mliswa and his parliamentary portfolio committee on mines and energy,” he said.

“The deputy speaker has to order Wadyajena to step down as the chair of the agricultural committee,” Chikwinya said.

“The line of action will preserve the integrity of Parliament and ensure that justice takes its course smoothly.”