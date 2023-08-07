Source: Wanted Zvimba killer couple apprehended in SA | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Crime Reporter

The Zvimba couple which was wanted by police in connection with the killing of their four-year-old niece has been apprehended by members of the public in South Africa where they had gone into hiding.

John Zvivi and Lister Sibanda of Vantage area in Zvimba where wanted for fatally assaulting the victim and also injuring her six-year-old sister sometime this month.

They stashed the body in a 25kg sack before dumping the body in a stream along Harare-Bulawayo Road, between Kuwadzana Extension and Glaudina in Harare.

After committing the crimes, the couple fled to the neighbouring country where they have since been apprehended and surrendered to the police.

Over the weekend national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi had been appealing for information leading to the arrest of the couple.

“The ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of a couple, John Zvivi and Lister Sibanda of Vantage area, Zvimba who are being sought in connection with a case of murder in which their niece, Princess Shoko aged four was found dead

in a stream along Harare-Bulawayo Road, between Kuwadzana Extension and Glaudina, Harare on August 2, 2023.

“The victim was found stashed in a 25 kilogrammes mealie-meal sack and had a deformed face. The suspects were allegedly seen by neighbours assaulting the victim and her sister aged six on several occasions using electric cables and switches,” he said.

The other victim is currently admitted at a local hospital where she is receiving treatment on injuries she sustained during the assault by the suspects.