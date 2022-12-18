Source: War collaborators to get payouts | Sunday Mail

Cletus Mushanawani in Nyanga

GOVERNMENT is working towards paying war collaborators what is due to them, in accordance with the law, President Mnangagwa has said.

In a speech read on his behalf by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga at the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Collaborators Association (ZILIWACO) national conference in Nyanga yesterday, President Mnangagwa, said: “I am aware that those who successfully passed the vetting process are looking forward to receiving what is due to them, in accordance with the Veterans of the Liberation Act. My Government is working on all those issues so that all issues pertaining to this category of veterans of the liberation struggle are constitutionally completed.

“The level of patriotism and political astuteness of war collaborators has to be rewarded. War collaborators did what a lot could not do in a heartfelt expression of love for their motherland.”

President Mnangagwa said since 2019, Government has been working on modalities to facilitate support to war collaborators, culminating in the vetting process that is now complete.

“From the onset, let me once again personally recognise and appreciate the role that was played by the youths of yesteryear, who sacrificed their lives in the heartfelt quest to liberate their motherland.

“Although it has taken the Government almost 42 years to put enactment as a vehicle to propel the vetting exercise of war collaborators, the year 2019 saw the Second Republic, under my stewardship, come up with the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Act. The Act gave power to Government to undertake a vetting exercise of war collaborators and other categories of veterans of the liberation struggle. The programme was undertaken in March/April.”

He added: “I am proud to say that this category of the liberation struggle war collaborators, despite the seeming delay in being legislatively recognised, they have remained resolute in defending their country against the perpetual onslaught by Western countries. These Western countries, in their daydreams, think they can recolonise Zimbabwe through the imposition of hard survival conditions, the illegal sanctions.”

President Mnangagwa urged those who were not successfully vetted not to despair as something is being done to address the issue.

“I am aware that there are issues that emanated from the vetting exercise that include the disqualification of other bona fide war collaborators due to the provisional section in the Veterans of the Liberation Act, and were not vetted due to various circumstances. These have been brought to my attention,” said President Mnangagwa.

He promised to provide resources to ZILIWACO for them to effectively execute campaign programmes that will ensure a resounding victory for the ruling party in the 2023 harmonised elections.

“I am fully aware of the campaigning programmes that you, as an association, have undertaken throughout the country such as ZILIWACO for ED mass mobilisation for the 2023 harmonised elections. I have received your requests for resources as we move a gear up, campaigning for the elections. Due consideration will be given to the requests and you shall be informed in due course,” said President Mnangagwa.

ZILIWACO national chairperson Cde Pupurai Togarepi promised a resounding victory for ZANU PF.

The conference was attended by ZILIWACO members from the country’s 10 provinces and ran under the theme “ZILIWACO Celebrating the Successful Vetting of War Collaborators”.