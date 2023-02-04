Source: War vets hail development projects | The Herald (Local News)

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) Chairman Cde Chris Mutsvangwa (sixth from left on front row ) poses for a picture with members of the organisation at the end of a meeting held in Harare yesterday – Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

DEVELOPMENTAL projects being carried out in various parts of the country are a clear indication that the New Dispensation is on course to meet its targets, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) chairman Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa has said.

Yesterday the ZNLWVA national executive members held a meeting in Harare to deliberate on a number of issues that included welfare and also the impending elections.

“We met today to take stock for the score sheet of the President in terms of what he has done for the nation, what he has done for the party, and also what he is doing for the War veterans of Zimbabwe,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

Since coming to power in 2017, President Mnangagwa has led from the front to ensure the revolutionary party delivers on its election promises.

Guided by the National Development Strategy 1, which builds momentum towards the attainment of an upper middle-income economy by 2030, the Second Republic has championed an inclusive development agenda, which has seen numerous transformative projects being rolled out across the country.

“We also hailed the President for his economic agenda which has delivered so much hope to the Zimbabwean population both within the country and our diaspora, it has also created confidence in the international business community where we are seeing some of the most entrapped investors coming to Zimbabwe to put foreign direct investment in our mining sector, agricultural sector, tourism sector,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

He said war veterans expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa who is the First Secretary of the party for setting up the War Veterans League as an organ of the party.

“We are particularly grateful to President Mnangagwa for the setting up of a War Veterans League as an organ of the party. It has long been a quest for Zimbabwe Liberation War Veterans Association that they are represented within the organ of the party Zanu PF which they fought for, which freed the people of Zimbabwe, which is also the home of the permanent Zimbabwe revolution.

“We are also appealing to the President to extend to Government and to the legislature that there be a quarter of war veterans in parliament,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

The war veterans, he said also appealed to the President to make sure that the process of granting a special economic zone status to the Manhize Steel plant site be expeditiously discharged. “The war veterans were the main promoter of the Zimbabwe steel industry during their congress in Masvingo in 2013. War veterans want to move in and start to build their own infrastructure which will be an enabler to the growth of the steel industry,” he said. War Veterans assured President Mnangagwa of a resounding victory, since they will be much involved in the mobilisation of party members to ensure they are registered voters.

“We are also here to say we shall join the party to make sure that there is successful voter registration of the population of Zimbabwe particularly in the rural areas and also in urban areas so that Zanu PF can score a decisive victory come election period. We want to bury Citizen Coalition for Change to the dust bin of history,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zanu PF national Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha is requesting all provinces to convene Provincial Coordinating Committee meetings either on Saturday or Sunday this weekend.

The agenda will be discussions on preparations for a nationwide Cell building and verification exercise scheduled to begin early next week.