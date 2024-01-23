Warrant of arrest for Katsimberis cancelled

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

A warrant of arrest that was last week issued against building contractor George Katsimberis for absconding court has been cancelled after his lawyer proved that his client was not in wilful default.

The warrant was issued and cancelled by Harare magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro.

The matter was deferred to Wednesday and Thursday for trial continuation.

This was after Katsimberis’ lawyer Advocate Tinomudaishe Chinyoka told the court that his client was still unwell.

The matter is in its third year and it has been delayed due to several postponements and court applications.

Last week the magistrate suggested that the matter be heard on Saturdays after observing that it was moving at snail’s pace.

Katsimberis is facing allegations of duping a local property developer of close to US$1 million in a joint venture to build cluster houses in Borrowdale, Harare.