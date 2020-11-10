Source: Warren Hills Golf Club faces eviction | Newsday (News)

A HARARE property developer, Sunshine Development (Pvt) Ltd, has petitioned the High Court seeking an order to evict Warren Hills Golf Club from its premises in Warren Park, following the refusal by the golf club to pay rentals for the premises.

BY CHARLES LAITON

According to court papers, Warren Hills Golf Club is a voluntary association formed for recreational purposes, operating a golf club in Warren Park.

In the declaration filed alongside the summons, the property developer said it was the owner of stand number 8113 Warren Park Township of Warren Park, Harare by virtue of deed of transfer 1027483/2008 issued to it by the Registrar of Deeds on September 26, 2008, the very place where the association operates its golf club.

“Defendant (Warren Hills Golf Club) has been in occupation of the premises by virtue of a lease agreement between it and City of Harare, the previous owner of the land, which lease of agreement expired on April 30, 2019,” it said.

“From April 30, 2019 to date, defendant holds no valid lease with the plaintiff (Sunshine Development (Pvt) Ltd) and has spurned all efforts by the plaintiff to sign a lease and has not been paying any rentals to plaintiff.”

The property developer further said the golf club was of the mistaken belief that the land belonged to the City of Harare whereas the land was privately owned.

The developer said despite demands, Warren Hills Golf Club had refused to vacate the property, prejudicing the company of a rental base sum of US$460 per month which is the current monthly rental value of the premises payable in local currency at the equivalent auction rate.

Warren Hills Golf Club is yet to respond to the matter.

