Source: Warring Zanu PF MPs, war veterans meet ahead of Chiwenga visit | Newsday (News)

Zanu PF legislators in Mashonaland Central province have called for a meeting with war veterans to resolve their squabbles ahead of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s visit to Mvurwi for a clean-up campaign on Friday.

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

War veterans on Sunday accused the province’s 18 MPs of sabotaging President Emmerson Mnangagwa by using government food handouts for their personal campaigns.

Provincial party spokesperson Alfred Mufunga confirmed the meeting.

“It is true that our Vice-President is coming for a clean-up campaign on Friday and since war veterans and our MPs have issues they decided to resolve them a day before for the smooth running of business in the province,” Mufunga said.

Some legislators, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said all was not well in the Zanu PF camp and the looming district co-ordinating committee (DCC) elections were likely to widen the rift.

“All is not well in our camp. There is a lot of power struggle and the President is aware, that is why he is not coming here, but the situation is going to worsen with the looming DCC elections because G40 is still wielding power in the province,” a Zanu PF legislator said.

The post Warring Zanu PF MPs, war veterans meet ahead of Chiwenga visit appeared first on NewsDay Zimbabwe.