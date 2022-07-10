Source: WATCH:President Mnangagwa arrives for world cricket fiesta | Sunday News (local news)

Robin Muchetu and Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Reporters

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe has been greatly honoured to host the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B which will be held at two venues in Bulawayo starting tomorrow.

The President is presiding over the official opening ceremony that is taking place at Queens Sports Club today.

He was speaking soon after his arrival at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport yesterday evening.

Eight teams are taking part in the tournament where two slots are on offer for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia later in the year.

“There is a cricket World Cup Qualifier here and there are teams competing against each other.

Those that will conquer will then take to the Cricket World Cup so Zimbabwe has been highly honoured to host all these countries.

I am very happy to see you here,” he told crowds that had gathered to welcome him.

The President, who was received with a thunderous welcome at the airport said he was glad to be in the city for the prestigious cricket event.

“I am grateful for your presence here today.

I came here on the invitation of this young lady (Hon Kirsty Coventry, Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation) for cricket.

There is cricket and there are eight countries participating, the United States of America, Jersey, Papua New Guinea, Hong Kong, Singapore, Uganda, Netherlands, those are the countries that are around,” he said.

Minister Coventry, the host minister who welcomed the President at the airport said it was an exciting time in the history of sports that they were having the President gracing the event.

“It is the World Cup Qualifiers for the T20 and we are excited, the President has been so supportive of the different sporting events.

I think that now that it was also announced that Zimbabwe will co-host the World Cup in 2027, he wanted to come and officially welcome all the teams that are here and he will be doing that tomorrow right before they start the games on Monday,” she said.

Minister Coventry said she was particularly impressed that the games had come to Bulawayo.

“We are super proud and excited to be here and we are excited that he has come again to support us in the sporting atmosphere.

We are glad that cricket has come to Bulawayo so that is really important and Zimbabwe Cricket has been doing a good job in ensuring that the different facilities are being looked after, so we are excited to be here and be a part of it,” she said.

President Mnangagwa in 2018 officiated at the welcome dinner for teams that took part in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier also hosted by Zimbabwe.

In 2021 he also officiated in the opening ceremony of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier which was held in Harare.

He has also hosted a number of sporting personalities and teams at State House, to honour them for carrying the country’s flag with pride.

President Mnangagwa was accompanied by Defence Minister Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri.

Present to also receive the President were Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Cde Tino Machakaire, Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Judith Ncube and other Government officials.

The final of the tournament is on Sunday, 17 July at Queens Sports Club where the winner as well as the runner up will secure the remaining slots to the ICC T20 World Cup to be held in Australia later this year.

Zimbabwe are in the same group with Singapore, Jersey as well as the United States of America while another African team Uganda is in the same pool with Hong Kong, Papua New Guinea and Netherlands.

The fact that the Head of State is presiding over the official opening ceremony of the tournament should indicate to the ICC how serious the government of Zimbabwe takes hosting such events.

In addition, Nicholas Singo, the Tuskers general manager has been working tirelessly to ensure that the two facilities are in pristine condition ahead of the tournament.