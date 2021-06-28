Source: Water allocation for power generation improves | Newsday (News)

BY OBERT SIAMILANDU

WATER allocation for power generation at Kariba Hydro Power Station has improved by 12 billion cubic metres (BCM), the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) has said.

Munyaradzi Munodawafa, the Zambezi River Authority chief executive, yesterday told NewsDay that the water allocation improvement would translate to an increase from the current allocation for power generation of 30BCM to 42BCM, which will then be shared equally between the two power utilities — Zimbabwe Power Company and Zambia Electricity Supply Company.

“This 12BCM increase in water allocation, attributable to the normal to above normal rainfall performance, implies that the 2021 water allocation has been revised upwards from 30BCM to 42BCM to be shared equally between the two power utilities for their respective power generation operations at Kariba for the year 2021,” he said.

“The authority has made this revision in the water allocation in line with its mandate which includes undertaking quarterly hydrological reviews to inform reservoir operations at Kariba. These reviews take into consideration, among other factors, the seasonal rainfall performance. The authority will continue to undertake these quarterly hydrological reviews and accordingly inform its stakeholders and members of the general public about the outcome,” he said.

The ZRA is mandated to contribute to the economic, industrial and social development of the republics of Zambia and Zimbabwe by obtaining the greatest possible benefits from the natural advantages offered by the waters of the Zambezi River (between Zambia and Zimbabwe) through the most economical and effective means of providing water for generation of electricity and for other purposes which the contracting States may decide upon.

