Source: Water crisis: BCC meets stakeholders | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) is holding a water crisis committee meeting where it has invited various stakeholders to address the city’s prevailing crisis.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube is among the city’s stakeholders who are attending the meeting.

Also in the meeting are Bulawayo Mayor councillor Solomon Mguni, his deputy Mlandu Ncube, and senior council officials.

BCC acting director of engineering services Engineer Sikhumbuzo Ncube is making a presentation ahead of the deliberations.

He says Bulawayo is feeling the impact of climate change and has not experienced a water crisis in the past five years.