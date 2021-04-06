Source: Water harvesting to boost irrigation | Herald (Top Stories)

Government is in a drive to revive rural horticulture and rehabilitate and modernise irrigation to boost agricultural productivity.

Elita Chikwati

Agriculture Reporter

Government is in the process of procuring water harvesting technology, solar dryers and breeding goats using funds from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)/ OPEC Fund for International Development(OFID) towards the implementation of the Smallholder Irrigation Revitalisation Programme (SIRP).

The SIRP seeks to contribute to the resilience of smallholder farming communities in Natural Regions 3, 4 and 5 in the provinces of Manicaland, Masvingo, Matabeleland South and the Midlands.

The SIRP programme coordination unit has invited bids from interested and qualified bidders for the supply and delivery of the goods.

“The Government of Zimbabwe has received financing from IFAD/OFID towards the cost of the smallholder irrigation revitalisation programme and intends to apply part of the proceeds of the financing to purchase of hardware (water harvesting technology and solar dryer technology and purchase of goats (Boer goats pure breed, Kalahari goats pure breed and indigenous goats pedigree breed),” reads part of tender document.

The SIRP is expected to benefit 15 000 irrigating households, 12 500 dryland farmers, 2 000 youth and 500 extension workers.

It targets to rehabilitate approximately 125 irrigation schemes, covering 6 100 hectares in the four provinces.

The SIRP is a seven-year programme being funded by Government, IFAD, and Opec Fund for Agricultural Development to the tune of US$51,6 million.

The programme involves the rehabilitation and expansion of selected irrigation schemes and supporting the irrigation schemes to increase production and productivity, incomes, access to agricultural markets and improving access to financial services.

Government is in a drive to revive rural horticulture and rehabilitate and modernise irrigation to boost agricultural productivity, promote food self-sufficiency, supply export markets and improve earnings for smallholder farmers.