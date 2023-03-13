Source: Waterfalls family loses US$2 000 cash, car to robbers | The Herald (Local News)

Crime Reporter

A Waterfalls family lost US$2 000 cash and a Nissan March vehicle to four armed robbers who raided their house yesterday.The incident occurred when the complainant had parked the vehicle to open the gate to their house and was suddenly attacked by the robbers.

The vehicle was later recovered dumped a few kilometres in the same suburb.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a robbery case in which four unknown suspects pointed an unidentified firearm at the complainant before stealing US$2 000 cash, a cellphone and Nissan March vehicle registration number ADM 0592 on March 12, 2023 at a house in Picnic Park, Waterfalls.

“The complainant had parked the vehicle to open the gate. The vehicle was later recovered at Corner Cheviot Road and Waterfalls Avenue,” he said.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the four armed robbers.Meanwhile, police in Victoria Falls have arrested Lesley Maclaren Mashonganyika (39), Michael Dube (43) and Wilson Dzimbo (41) for illegal possession of seven Leopard skins.Members of the police disguised as potential buyers of the skins, leading to the arrest of the suspects