Waverley Blankets donates 40 blankets to Harare Children’s Home after devastating fire 

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Waverly Blankets has donated 40 blankets to the Harare Children’s Home in Eastlea following a catastrophic fire that destroyed two blocks.

The fire, which resulted in the loss of all essential items for the children’s daily lives, has left the home in urgent need of assistance.

However, no fatalities were recorded in the incident, but the devastation has left the children without basic necessities such as furniture, blankets, sheets, clothes, school shoes, uniforms, and toys.

In response to this dire situation, Waverley Blankets has donated 40 blankets to help the affected children cope with the loss.

“We were deeply saddened to hear about the devastating fire at the Harare Children’s Home,” said Mr Aron Vico, the managing director of Waverley Blankets.

“As a company committed to giving back to the community, we felt compelled to offer our support. We hope that these blankets provide some comfort to the affected children as they recover from this traumatic event.”

The director of the Harare Children’s Home, Mrs Maria Sithole expressed her gratitude for the donation.

“We are incredibly grateful to Waverley Blankets for their kind, timely and continued support. These blankets will go a long way in providing comfort and security to the children who have lost so much. It is heartwarming to see the community rallying together during this difficult time,” said Mrs Sithole.

The Harare Children’s Home is now seeking further assistance to help rebuild the dormitories and replace the lost items.

They are appealing to individuals, organizations, and businesses to open their hearts and contribute in any way possible. Mrs Sithole can be contacted at +263242747086/7 for those who wish to extend their support.