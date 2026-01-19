Source: Week of heavy rains, lightning | The Herald (Top Stories)

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has issued a warning for heavy rains accompanied by lightning expected across the country starting tomorrow until the weekend.

The MSD warned about potential infrastructure damage due to the heavy rainfall and urged the public to exercise extra caution during this period.

In a statement yesterday, the MSD said the nation should expect heavy rainfall of 50mm or more.

“In some places, there will be strong winds, thunder and lightning countrywide from Tuesday, January 20, to Saturday, January 24, 2026,” said MSD.

The department said, driven by a system of low-pressure systems to the north and south, warm, moist air is expected to generate widespread thunderstorms, strong winds, and frequent lightning across Zimbabwe from yesterday.

The department indicated that some areas may receive over 50mm of rain in a 24-hour period, which raises the risks of flash floods, hazardous road conditions with poor visibility, landslides and rockfalls, especially in already saturated regions.

It also highlighted dangers from strong winds, fallen trees, blown-off rooftops and lightning, calling on people to mend rooftops, secure loose items, shelter animals and trim overhanging branches.

“The public should watch for blown-off rooftops, loose debris, fallen trees, open drains and water-covered potholes due to strong winds,” it said.

The people have also been advised to stay indoors during thunderstorms unless it is an emergency, but should not seek shelter under trees.

They should also avoid machinery and open vehicles like tractors, stay out of open areas, refrain from using taps or showers, steer clear of flooded zones and monitor updates on official MSD platforms.

Heavy rains have historically caused flooding and damage to homes and infrastructure in parts of the country.

Since the start of the 2025/2026 rainy season, 74 people have been killed while US$107 402 worth of infrastructure has been damaged.

