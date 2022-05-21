Source: Weekend behind bars for $14m fraud trio | Herald (Top Stories)

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

Three Harare men who allegedly defrauded an unsuspecting complainant of $14 million in a botched fuel deal, will spend the weekend in prison after the State opposed bail today.

This prompted Harare magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda to postpone the matter to Monday for bail ruling.

Nyasha Mutasa (32), a director of Rannot Enterprises Noel Chinyuku (47) and Elfigio Murwira (51), were facing fraud charges when they first appeared before Mrs Dzuda on Thursday.

They were back in court today praying that they get bail, but the State opposed, meaning they will spend the weekend inside until Monday.

The complainant in the, Blessing Chironga (39) of Mabvazuva Estate, Ruwa, is employed at Sunbee Motors located in Eastlea, Harare.

Allegations are that sometime in March, Chironga was sourcing fuel for his sister’s company.

He was then referred by his friend to Tafadzwa whose information is yet to be known, but was said to be a commodity broker.

The court heard that Tafadzwa, who is still at large, misrepresented to Chironga that he could facilitate the supply of fuel at a reasonable price.

Chironga allegedly required 37 500 litres of diesel and was charged $14 600 000. Acting in connivance with the three accused persons and another one known as Aaron Chigumbura who is still at large, they supplied a BancABC, Southerton Branch account number 52401495502019 to the complainant.

The court heard that the account is registered in the name of Rannott Enterprises and belongs to Chinyuku. Tafadzwa allegedly misrepresented to the complainant that Chinyuku and Murwira were the fuel suppliers.

On March 14, Chironga deposited $14,6 million from Plymouth Wharf (Private) Limited’s account into Chinyuku’s account and was referenced ‘Energy Park’.

It is said he had been provided the banking details by Mutasa.

It is alleged that the complainant waited for the accused persons to supply the fuel but they could not be reached, resulting in the matter being referred to the police, leading to their arrest.