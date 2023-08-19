Source: We’re ready to lead region, says President | The Herald (Local News)

President Mnangagwa

Kudakwashe Mugari in LUANDA, Angola

Zimbabwe stands ready and is prepared to do whatever it takes to work for the development of the Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) region, President Mnangagwa has said.

The country will take over the chair of SADC in August 2024 and is currently vice-chairing the regional bloc.

In his acceptance speech during the just-ended 43rd SADC Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government here on Thursday, President Mnangagwa reiterated Zimbabwe’s readiness to work for the 16-member regional bloc once it assumes the chair next year.

“Zimbabwe, with great honour, accepts the position of incoming Chair of SADC. It will be yet another opportunity for Zimbabwe to demonstrate its commitment and readiness to work for the development of our region,” he said.

The President applauded the confidence and trust bestowed on Zimbabwe to host the 44th edition of the SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government next year.

He said the Summit in Angola deliberated on important issues which affect the region and are critical for regional integration and development.

“The issues of peace and security, industrialisation, infrastructure, and value addition, amongst others, must undoubtedly continue to be prioritised as we go forward.

“As we prepare to receive the baton in a year’s time, please be assured that Zimbabwe is ready to build on the work that has already been done. Together, in unity and common purpose, we shall realise the ideals of our Founding Fathers and lift many more of our people out of poverty into a higher quality of life”.

President Mnangagwa commended his Angolan counterpart, President João Lourenco, for the warm hospitality and the thorough work done in preparation for the just-ended Summit.

“I also wish to express gratitude to my dear brother and colleague, His Excellency President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenco, for hosting us, and to the people of Angola for their warm hospitality.

“Allow me to also acknowledge the meticulous work by the Executive Secretary and his team in their preparation of our documents for this Summit,” he said.

Meanwhile, the sub-regional body’s credibility will be tested this year as the region will supervise and observe the general elections of at least six countries.

A communiqué issued at the end of the summit indicated that this year alone, four countries from SADC will hold elections while an additional two will go to the polls early next year.

“Summit noted the readiness of the Member States that will hold elections during the year, namely the Republic of Zimbabwe in August, the Kingdom of Eswatini in September, the Republic of Madagascar in November and December, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in December, South Africa in 2024 and Botswana in 2024 and wished the member-states peaceful elections”, reads part of the statement.