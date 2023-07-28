Source: We’re targeting 3,6m votes: UANC chief | The Herald (Opinion)

Reverend Muzorewa

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Interview

As The Herald continues profiling the country’s presidential candidates ahead of the upcoming August 23 elections, our reporter Wallace Ruzvidzo (WR) sat down with UANC’s presidential hopeful Reverend Dr Gwinyai Muzorewa (GM)who revealed his party’s target of attaining 3,6 million votes come polling day, among other issues.

WR: Who is Gwinyai Muzorewa ?

GM: I was born in 1944 in Manicaland Province. The true date I was born is not known if I am being honest, even my mother does not know it, so 1944 is the year on my identity documents.

My father was a priest so we travelled a lot, so I was then brought up in Murehwa until I finished my Standard 4 education and then we moved again to farms in Zviyambe.

I then finished my Secondary School at Old Mutare High School. I also studied and stayed in the United States for 40 years. I did my BA and PhD there. I am a Professor of Theology at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania where Kwame Nkrumah and other renowned leaders attained their education.

WR: What was the major inspiration or motivation behind your candidacy?

GM: When I was growing up, I wasn’t inclined to politics. My passion was in teaching.

Even when my brother Abel Muzorewa became Prime Minister, I did not find politics intriguing, but I then came to a personal realisation that if I wanted to change things that I saw as unjust or improper I should join politics.

I was motivated by my commitment to humanity and also the freedom of the people because during my education I studied liberation theology and a lot of other things concerning the people. So I want to be the man at the helm. I stayed in the US for a long time, but I came back to join active politics.

WR: Interesting. Moving on, how do you fancy your chances of winning the elections?

GM: Thank you for that question Wallace. I did not join this race as a chancer, but I joined to win and make a difference in this country. I paid my US$20 000 fee so that I get the maximum votes and I am confident I will come out victorious. I have been sponsoring the UANC myself.

WR: Speaking of the US$20 000 nomination fee you paid, some sections were alleging that you went to President Mnangagwa with a begging bowl, how do you respond?

GM: That is false. I am a Professor like I said and my earnings per year are over US$120 000, and I have been sponsoring the UANC myself. The aide you see me with here is my witness. I paid US$20 000 cash to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

WR: How many candidates did your party field for National Assembly and Local Authority seats?

GM: We only have two candidates for National Assembly and seven for Local Authority seats with the majority here in Harare. We were not able to field all candidates. My presidency is not dependent on the MPs I have because when I win, I want to propose policies that resonate with everyone like free education and healthcare for all, these will be welcomed by all parties. My vying for presidency is dependent on my commitment to the nation.

WR: Can you give us the background of your party?

GM: UANC started as a movement in 1971 when the British came with their colonial proposal. Many of the country’s nationalists were in jail including former President Mugabe, so my brother Bishop Muzorewa started a movement that was people-centred.

Our party is the one that initiated the one-man-one-vote which was pivotal in the country’s liberation. It was actually once the government of the day and post-independence we are still here. Bishops were given seats then so the party had three seats so their proposals did not succeed because of the small number of seats we had.

WR: Have you addressed any meetings and rallies?

GM: We have organised rallies and we have even engaged the police and they have granted us permission. We have since also organised a successful rally in Dangamvura and a lot of people are happy with our party, especially those who know UANC from long back.

WR: And how are the numbers at these rallies?

GM: Listen, we do not believe in huge crowds because we think there will be disorder, so very few people are enough for us at our rallies.

WR: Okay. How many votes are you targeting come election day?

GM: Thank you for that important question.

As a party the target we set two years ago is 3,6 million votes and we believe that will be enough to get us into power. Those will suffice for me.

WR: What do you make of the peaceful political environment being experienced in the country?

GM: The Second Republic is doing a really good job in making sure there is peace.

It (Second Republic) is very good at asking people to conduct themselves in an orderly manner and the President continues to call for peace and as a party we are very happy with that.

WR: What are you promising Zimbabweans if they vote you into power?

GM: We are promising Zimbabweans the rule of law. We will make sure there is employment to all and we will deal with the land issue, although we are grateful to Government for giving land to the majority.

WR: Thank you very much for your time and best of luck.

GM: It was my pleasure thank you for having me.