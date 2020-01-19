Source: Wet spell to subside | Sunday Mail (Top Stories)

Tanyaradzwa Rusike

The rains that are being experienced in most parts of the country are expected to subside beginning this week due to incoming dry winds from the South, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has said.

However, more rains, accompanied by thunderstorms, are expected today in some areas.

Heavy downpours are expected in some parts of the country.

But starting from tomorrow, there will be a decline in rainfall activity across the country.

“As from Monday till Wednesday, cool and relatively dry southerly winds should greatly reduce the rainfall activity across the country, while suppressing day time temperatures across much of the country,” said MSD in a statement.

“Therefore, on Monday and Tuesday, cloudy and cold conditions are expected with isolated showers.

“Sunny breaks and warmer conditions are expected from Wednesday, with isolated showers over all Mashonaland Provinces from Thursday into Friday.”

The past week has seen most parts of Zimbabwe receiving significant rainfall after a prolonged dry spell which was almost threatening the 2019/2020 summer crop.